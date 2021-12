CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - 4.6 acres of land is causing a major stir in a 300 sq. mile city. GT Real Estate Holdings LLC, a company owned by Panthers Owner David Tepper, has purchased a lot on Morehead Street, just blocks away from Bank of America Stadium and right across from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry.

The sale intensifies rumors of a new entertainment district and a possible new stadium. Charlotte City Council is expected to discuss rezoning the Pipe and Foundry property at their Monday meeting. Tepper has also had his sights set on the Pipe and Foundry, and it is rumored to be the site of the possible new stadium.