RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill's men's basketball teams are among six ACC teams whose Wednesday games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to a release from the Athletic Coast Conference.

Virginia Tech at UNC, Duke at Clemson, and Florida State at Boston College have all been postponed and, according to the ACC, "Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report."