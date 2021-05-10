Back the Blue: Honoring the fallen Watauga County deputies

Communities around Boone are honoring the lives of George and Michelle Ligon and two Watauga County deputies who were all shot and killed at the Ligon’s home on April 28.

Residents are also are displaying red ribbons or wearing red clothes Monday to remember the Ligons.

Community members are also asked to light their porches with blue light as a tribute to Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox.

Lindsay Licausi and Gadi Adelman with Back the Blue joined Good Day Charlotte to discuss how the community is coming together to heal.