CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are nearing the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, but the need for that awareness is never-ending.

Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman and mental health advocate, Fonda Bryant, is helping to host a Question, Persuade and Refer, or “QPR,” Training for adults on Saturday, May 22.

The free training will take place at online from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. No registration is required.

See below for more information: