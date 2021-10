DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (WNCN) -- A Black woman was charged last week after someone who claimed to be a white Ku Klux Klan member left notes classified as "terroristic threats" at homes, threatening to burn them down and kill residents, police in Georgia said.

The incident first happened on Dec. 21, 2020, when residents of two homes on a street in Douglasville received notes in their mailboxes that detectives described as "racially-motivated," police said in a news release.