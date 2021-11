CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The state of North Carolina reached a $20,000 settlement with the owner of a north Charlotte gas station accused of price gouging after reportedly selling gas for nearly $10 a gallon during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in May, according to Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein sued Mansa Travel Center Charlotte, LLC in August, accusing the company of selling midgrade gas at the Queen’s Market on Sugar Creek Road for $9.99 per gallon, a 256% increase over its previous retail price, during a state of emergency due to the pipeline shutdown.