CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. gas prices have set a record high every day since May 10, according to AAA.

Petroleum experts say it’s almost a certainty average prices will reach $5 a gallon before the end of summer. The national average is currently $4.76.

Drivers say they’re starting to rely more on gas savings apps and discounts to fill up their tank.

“I use an app where it tells you where the cheapest gas is, but if it’s not close enough, is it worth traveling where it is?” driver Cherrell Nicholson said. “You just shoot for the best you can get.”

Harris Teeter executives are trying to attract bargain hunters by offering 40 cents off per gallon at the new Davis Lake Parkway fuel center. The deal is only for VIC card holders and ends Sunday, June 5.

“40 cents makes a big difference. Me having a huge truck, I’m about to save 11 or 12 dollars and we know how tight budgets are right now,” Eric Platts said.

Senior analysts with GasBuddy said the consistent increase in demand for gas during the summer travel season will keep prices high.

Some researchers blame rising costs on the failure to restart domestic oil production quickly after the pandemic-related shutdowns. U.S. producers are now pumping out nearly 2 million more barrels a day than they did in September, but it’s not enough to keep up with demand.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts domestic oil production will hit 12.8 million barrels a day by 2023.

Officials believe refineries will struggle to ramp production back up because of supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The EIA reports the country’s production capacity dropped 4.5% in 2021, hitting the lowest level since 2015.

Experts say international factors play just as big of a role in price trends at the pump. Russia’s invasion in Ukraine continues to cause gas prices to rise due to the disruption in the global oil supply. Since the beginning of the war, AAA’s price tracker shows the cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. has jumped a dollar. More demand will be placed on the dwindling supply as Covid lockdowns in China’s largest cities end.

The cost of gas forces families to reconsider what they consider most necessary.

“We’re making sure the kids can still eat and play sports, definitely don’t want them to suffer because of the economy,” Angel Washington said.

Nicholson’s family canceled a birthday trip to Niagara Falls in favor of having more spending money for local summer activities.

“The price is high everywhere for everything,” she said. “You just pick and choose your battles in regard to what’s more efficient for your family.”