ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “South Carolina is the cheapest state in the nation today when it comes to gas,” Patrick De Haan from Gas Buddy said.

South Carolinians took advantage of that; drivers crowded one QuikTrip in Rock Hill with gas priced at $3.89 for regular.

While across the street, the family-owned Lesslie’s Food Mart offered it at $3.87.

Randy Hill Jr. sighed in relief. He chose the station two cents lower — even waiting in line for an open pump. He says every little penny matters now.

“Now that the gas is cheaper, I feel a lot more relief cause now I can actually pay all my bills on time instead of actually subjecting money for my gas than my bills,” he told QCN.

Record-high inflation, high demand, and the war in Ukraine take some of the blame. The USDA June report predicted egg costs could rise more than 20% this year, fish and seafood could leap to more than 9%, and dairy products could surge by 11.5%.

So low gas prices help tremendously.

De Haan with Gas Buddy says the average price in South Carolina is $4.10/gallon — down 48 cents/gallon from a month ago.

“We’ve seen a credible decline at the pump that may continue another couple weeks,” De Haan says.

David Lee spends about $85 a week on his truck, hoping prices stay low for a while to give people a break. He’s enjoying gas being under four dollars.

If not…

“I’m actually going to build me one of these hydrogen machines I’ve been seeing on Tik Toks and Facebook. It’s not much to it, right, but I know they’re getting 40 to 50 miles a gallon. And it ain’t against the law, so if that’s what we have to do in order to survive then that’s what we have to do.”