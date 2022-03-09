CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As prices at the pump continue to skyrocket, Americans are preparing to enter the busiest travel season of the year.

In-between gigs, the four band members of Reflection of Flesh are traveling the across-county in their tour bus.

“I believe it’s 4,724 miles,” Reflection of Flesh Drummer Chris Oelke said. “We started in Wisconsin, and then moved our way to Texas, Florida, and now we are coming up through North Carolina, hitting the Midwest before we head on home.”

Even though it is costing the metal band about $200 dollars to fill up at the pump, they aren’t letting high gas prices prevent them from putting on a show.

“More than just time got stolen with the pandemic. People’s own sort of confidence in what they thought they would always be able to do was ripped away and they want that badly,” President of Court Travel Nancy Cutter said.

Cutter has helped thousands of travelers reach their destinations over the last three decades.

Despite record-high hotel costs, more money at the pump, and expensive car rentals; she is noting a different level of pent-up demand.

“Whether they are seeing family or friends, it brings them back to a comfort zone that we had two years ago before this all started. That feeling of normalcy, which is so important for us to regain, and travel does that,” Cutter said.

While prices are not expected to prevent travelers from hitting the road or air, some are tweaking their plans to accommodate their budget.

As fuel prices rise with no end in sight, travelers are looking to airlines and how they price tickets. With the busy summer travel season ahead, are airlines poised to begin tacking on surcharges?

The last time the industry saw volatility of this magnitude was the financial and energy crisis of 2008. Numerous airlines closed completely and liquidated. The airlines that survived cut service and amenities to combat the rising cost to do business.

The aftermath taught airlines how to bet against the market, with some carriers participating in fuel hedging programs. That wholesale approach to jet fuel purchasing allows an airline to buy a mass quantity of gas at a cheaper rate. Other airlines like Delta Air Lines purchased oil refineries to cut out the middle man and produce fuel at a deeply discounted price point.