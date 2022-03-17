CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Have you ever heard the saying, “rise like a rocket, fall like a feather?” Gas prices are staying steady, despite a consistent drop in the price of oil.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas sits at about $4.28. In North Carolina, it will cost you $4.13 for gas, and in South Carolina, it’s $4.02.

Even when oil prices plummet, it takes a while for gas prices to follow.

“The last time I filled it up, it was about 60 bucks,” said Belmont Resident Kim Falls.

There’s no doubt that the rising gas prices have been hurting people’s pockets.

“I have a pickup truck,” said Belmont Resident John Hunt. “That’s about 100 dollars to fill it up.”

The good news, though, is that oil prices finally fell below $100 a barrel this week. Now, the question drivers want to know is when will gas prices follow?

“It’s an ebb and flow if you will,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas Director of Public Affairs. “So, when you buy their product and it’s much higher, it will take a lot longer to lower their prices.”

Here’s the reason why: “When they have enough supply and they bought their supply and it wasn’t as expensive, they can anticipate the next supply will cost more, and that’s why it takes so much longer,” said Wright. “But, at the end of the day, when they were buying the supply and it cost so much to buy if they were to drop those prices by 50 cents, they’d be operating at a loss. That’s why it takes so much longer for those prices to fall.”

That’s why when oil prices are skyrocketing, gas prices follow quickly and spike overnight. But, as oil prices trend downward, gas prices only dip by maybe one to three cents overnight.

“I hope that we’ve reached our peak,” Wright said. “And those soaring gas prices are in the rearview mirror.”

Wright added that usually bigger gas stations have price drops first. That’s because there are more pumps, which means the gas station will run out of the more expensive gas first and can order the less expensive gas quicker.

In turn, that creates competition, and surrounding gas stations slowly drop their prices.