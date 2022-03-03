CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “The reality is it is going to put most of us out of business,” Michael Siverd said while pumping gas in West Charlotte.

Siverd drives for a living, hauling material for customers across the Carolinas.

“My average fuel costs is going to cost is going to be over $1000 a week now and customers don’t want to hear increase, increase, increase,” Siverd said.

According to AAA, the statewide average is $3.65 per gallon of regular gas.

North Carolinians are paying $1.09 more per gallon compared to this time last year.

Last week, prices were 18 cents cheaper.

“It’s annoying for those trying their best and just trying to make it through this world,” Laura Zimma said.

As prices continue to increase, so do concerns for price gouging.

Since Feb. 1, the North Carolina Attorney’s General has received 159 complaints about high gas prices across the state. At least 19 came from Mecklenburg County.

“In Mecklenburg county, we are seeing some price increases overnight. Does that ring any alarms?” Queen City News Chief Business Correspondent Taylor Young asked.

“It all depends on what the original price was and what the justification, what the cause of the price increase was,” said N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. “When there is a war going on that affects gas supply globally, we expect there to be some shortage and some increase, but that does not mean that gas stations can outrageously raise their prices to rip off consumers.”

Stein said all complaints are investigated by his office.