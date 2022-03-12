COATS, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s costing more to get food from the farm to your table.

Farming accounts for about 17 percent of North Carolina’s economy and growers are also feeling the pinch of high prices.

Curt Honeycutt owns Honeycutt Farms in Harnett County. He said costs over the past year have skyrocketed from fertilizer, to feed, to fuel.

“It all trades together,” Honeycutt said. “If gas prices go up, the price of corn goes up, the price of beans go up and then trickles back down to our feed.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has only made things more expensive because Russia is a major world supplier of chemicals that make up nitrogen-based fertilizer.

“Most of our commercial fertilizers are up 80 to 90 percent over what we paid in March last year,” Honeycutt said.

To put those rising fuel prices into perspective, in order to fill up one of his large diesel tractors last year, it cost just over $200. But now, Honeycutt has spent well over $400.

“We’re kind of going to have to sit down with a sharp pencil and figure out, where can we maybe save some costs so that we can continue to operate,” Honeycutt said.

He’s had to increase meat prices by about 30 percent, still not meeting the current increase in operational costs.

“We’ve tried to limit that as much as we can end absorb as much of that as we can to keep the price reasonable,” Honeycutt said. “Farmers are resilient people and we will find a way to navigate through this and farm again.”