CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The war in Ukraine is causing more than just worldwide heartbreak, but pain at the pump. Gas prices have risen at historic rates, and expert economists worry they’ll soon reach record highs.

National gas prices reached $4.06/gallon Monday, according to AAA. That’s 45 cents more than last week, 62 cents more than last month, and $1.30 more than last year. AAA says the average price hit $3.93/gallon in North Carolina and $3.88/gallon in South Carolina.

It’s not just individual drivers who are hurt by these staggering prices, but businesses that rely on fuel.

“As a small business and as a mobile business, we really rely on the fuel economy costs to be down,” said Ricardo Black of Allround Landscaping. “A typical truck would utilize at least about, on average, $40-$50 for mobilization. As it stands now, that cost has gone up to about $70.”

As if prices at the pump didn’t hurt drivers enough, those extra costs incurred by businesses like Black’s are also passed on to the consumer in the form of increased rates.

The price increase is correlated to the war in Ukraine, but prices were on the rise well before that. Oil drilling companies had started to slow their operations and foreign oil powers, like Russia and Saudi Arabia, decided to keep their oil supplies under tight reign.

“Oil is a global market. If it goes up in one place, it goes up everywhere,” said UNC Charlotte Economics Professor Peter Schwarz.

Schwarz predicts prices could hit around $4.50/gallon nationally before it starts to come back down. The best hope for any relief would be peace in Ukraine.

“Until the situation is resolved, we’re going to be looking at very high oil prices,” he said.

Despite these climbing oil prices, the US is still considering cutting off Russian oil imports. Schwarz says the US gets about 8% of its oil supply from Russia, despite being the number one oil producer in the world.

The Biden administration has also discussed turning to unlikely company, Venezuela and Iran, for help in making up for lost oil supply. To make that happen, the US would need to reach a nuclear deal with Iran and lift its sanctions.