Garth Brooks Concert Ticket Giveaway

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Garth Brooks is coming to Bank of America Stadium this summer! Brooks will be playing in Charlotte on Saturday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. ET. There is an eight-ticket limit and fans can access tickets by clicking here or calling 1-877-654-2784. Fans need to create a Ticketmaster account or refresh their existing account for the quickest purchase experience in advance of the on-sale date.

The show marks the first time that Garth Brooks will be playing in Charlotte in 24 years and is the only concert date in the Carolinas and Virginia on this current tour.

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Queen City News, WJZY is giving away 3 sets of 2 tickets to this July’s Garth Brooks concert at Bank of America Stadium. The tickets are valued at $94.95 per ticket. Enter below for your chance to win.