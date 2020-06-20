Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

CORRECTS THE PHOTOGRAPHER’S NAME – People hold a rally at Wendy’s on University Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Rayshard Brooks died after a confrontation with police officers at the fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Friday. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information.

Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane.

The Wendy’s burned the next day.

