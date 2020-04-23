Forecast
Charlotte60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Statesville55°F Clear Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph WSW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Belmont60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Concord57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Charlotte60°F Clear Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Fort Mill56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Rock Hill56°F Clear Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Boone62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 54%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
CHARLOTTE, NC FORECAST
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity