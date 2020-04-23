Forecast

Clear

Charlotte

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Statesville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Belmont

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Concord

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fort Mill

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rock Hill

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Boone

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Daily Forecast

Beautiful weekend weather in CLT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beautiful weekend weather in CLT"
More Weather Forecast

CHARLOTTE, NC FORECAST

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 56°
Clear
Clear 0% 77° 56°

Sunday

86° / 61°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 86° 61°

Monday

82° / 57°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 82° 57°

Tuesday

74° / 56°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 74° 56°

Wednesday

72° / 48°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 72° 48°

Thursday

72° / 47°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 72° 47°

Friday

72° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 72° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

59°

5 AM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
0%
58°

58°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

71°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
71°

75°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

78°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

85°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

9 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

Neighborhood Storm Watch Team

Tara Lane

Chief Meteorologist

Nick Kosir

Meteorologist

Amanda Cox

Meteorologist

