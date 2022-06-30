PEACHLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Garren Kirkman, the owner of Jon G’s Barbecue in Peachland, is a scientist. And the science of barbeque matters.

“You see how the smoke is kind of blueish color,” he asked as he cooked. “So that’s what happens whenever we get our fire up to temp. And we’re getting a complete combustion.”

What started as a hobby cooking brisket in the backyard for fun now earns him national recognition.

Kirkman said he learned quickly that weather is just as important as the ingredients.

“That is one major factor,” he said. “Whether it be the wind. You know, open up and pull that draft a little bit or pushing down, whichever the way wind blows, or if it’s even blowing in the firebox, that can spike our temp as well.”

Regulating the smoke gets harder as the temperatures heat up. Even the humidity plays a factors.

“The heavier the moisture content in the air,” Kirkman said. “And what’s the enemy of fire? Moisture. You know. It just doesn’t want to burn.”

Choosing the right wood also makes a difference. Kirkman said a good, dry piece can catch fire in 30 seconds and burn at more than 800 degrees.

“If it’s 30 degrees outside and we’re trying to get to 250s what not,” he said. “You know we’ve got that 70-degree gap vs it being 100 out here today.”

The grill master also said the fresh flames impact how the meat tastes. You can’t just set it and forget it.

“If you ever sit around a campfire and it start to go out and it starts smoldering, it’s burning your eyes and don’t smell that good,” Kirkman said.

All senses come into play when perfecting barbeque – taking in the sound, smell, look, feel and of course, taste.

So the next time the mercury raises above 90, think low and slow and let the elements do the work.

Maybe BBQ isn’t an art. Maybe, just maybe, it’s a science.