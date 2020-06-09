Popular Charlotte eatery permanently closes due to virus

A popular Charlotte restaurant that has withstood 30 years of competition says it will have to permanently close its doors due to the coronavirus.

Carpe Diem, which has maintained its reputation in the Elizabeth area for 30 years, is closing it’s doors, the owners said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“If Covid had not happened, we would have renewed our lease. We have had an incredible 30 years and have always shown tenacity,” the restaurant said in a statement on Facebook.

The restaurant’s website says that effective immediately, they will be offering some of the items from the menu at Earl’s Grocery, which is located right next store and has the same owners.

Earl’s will be re-imagined as a takeout by shifting the menu exclusively to takeout only. Only dinner’s are currently being served with lunch items expected to be added back to the menu in the not-so-distant future, the Facebook post says.

“We lost a lot of money with shutting down, and we feel that reopening would be a big financial investment that would likely mean additional losses.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android