CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Happy birthday, Bojangles! It was 45 years ago today that the first famous chicken and biscuits restaurant opened its doors in the Queen City.

On July 6, 1977, it was “Bo Time” as Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas opened the first Bojangles restaurant, according to the North Carolina Museum of History.

The popular chicken fast-food chain was once a ‘quick service restaurant’ with no seating.

After its first franchise in 1978, more locations popped up quickly across the state.

Today, the restaurant is serving up its “brand of Southern Hospitality” at nearly 800 locations across the country. Click here to find a restaurant near you.