CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Krispy Kreme is celebrating the first day of summer by introducing Original Glazed Soft Serve, an ice cream “as original and irresistible” as its doughnuts.

The “one-of-a-kind” ice cream will made with ingredients from its Original Glazed Doughnut recipe, the company said.

“Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups.”

The soft serve will be offered in three flavors: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced.

The company also announced that the soft serve will be served in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with doughnut mix and Original Glaze flavor.

Original Glazed Soft Serve offerings include:

Shakes: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled, Chocolate Iced, Lemon Filled ® , Cookies & KREME™, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME™.

Cups and Waffle Cones: Original Glazed, Strawberry Iced Sprinkled and Chocolate Iced.

Toppings and Inclusions, including Original Glazed doughnut pieces.

The new soft serve is currently only available in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina, Greenville, S.C., Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia, Charleston, West Virginia, Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, and San Antonia Texas.