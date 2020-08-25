Krispy Kreme Doughnuts opens new South End location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Krispy Kreme officially opened its new location on Charlotte’s South End Tuesday morning, complete with a 24-hour doughnut ATM.

The new shop features a doughnut mural with 72 different doughnuts, each with a different Charlotte symbol, including a Panthers claw mark and a Queen City Crown.

To celebrate the opening, Krispy Kreme said it will randomly give away tickets to 120 people throughout this week for a free dozen glazed doughnuts every month for a year.

The new store is located at 2116 Hawkins Street.