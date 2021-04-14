It’s strawberry season in North Carolina! Here are 4 sweet recipes to bake up fresh

It’s one of the sweetest parts of spring in North Carolina. We’re talking about the arrival of the first strawberries. They are delicious right out of the fields, but there are so many ways to enjoy them, especially in desserts. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith shows us a few strawberry recipes to try at Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Davidson County.

Strawberry cake

Makes 3- 8 inch strawberry cake layers.

Ingredients

3 cups of flour

2 cups of sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup of vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups strawberry puree

1 teaspoon of vanilla

4 beaten eggs

Pink food color

Method

Mix dry ingredients together in a bowl then mix wet ingredients adding beaten eggs and food color last. Don’t over mix. Bake at 350 in 8 inch round cake pans.

Strawberry icing ingredients

Butter

Powdered sugar

Strawberries

Vanilla

Strawberry icing method

Combine all ingredients in a stand mixer and ice your cooked cakes. Enjoy!

Strawberry shortcake cupcakes

Ingredients

Your favorite vanilla or yellow cupcakes

Homemade strawberry puree (Strawberries and sugar cut up and shaken in a jar until sugar dissolves and strawberries produce a lot of juice)

Homemade whipped cream (1 quart of heavy whipping cream, 1 cup of sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla)

Method

With a hand mixer or stand mixer mix cream, sugar & vanilla until it forms soft peaks.

Fill the cupcakes with a spoonful of strawberry puree, then pipe the whipped cream on top of the cupcake and finish with a sliced strawberry on top.

Strawberries & cream sugar cookies

Ingredients

Your favorite sugar cookie

Strawberry cream cheese (1 8-ounce bar of cream cheese, 1 stick of butter, 1/2 cup of diced strawberries, 2 cups of powdered sugar)

Method

Mix cheese, butter & powdered sugar together) then fold in the strawberries.

Ice each cookie with cream cheese mixture then top with sliced strawberries.

Fresh strawberry pies

Ingredients

1 9-inch pie or 12 mini pies

Your favorite pie shells (already baked)

1 pound of strawberries

1 cup of water

1 cup of sugar

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

6 tablespoons of strawberry jello

Method

In a saucepan combine sugar, water, cornstarch and stir while bringing to a boil, then add jello. Take off heat and pour over a pie shell filled with halved fresh strawberries. Let cool then top with fresh whipped cream (recipe in shortcake cupcakes) or cool whip.