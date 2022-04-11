CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — America’s most favorite doughnut maker is tapping into their ‘strategic doughnut reserve’ and making a sweet deal to those struggling with crippling gas prices.

Krispy Kreme, headquartered in Charlotte, is giving out a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts at the U.S. national average price for a gallon of regular gas on Wednesdays beginning April 13.

“A dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for the price of a gallon of gas will help our fans make midweek a little sweeter for their friends and family,” said a Krispy Kreme spokesperson.

Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

What’s even better than a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts? How about two dozen?

Krispy Kreme says you can get up to two dozen warm melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts each for the price of a gallon of gas at participating stores, in the drive-thru, or by ordering online for pickup through the Krispy Kreme app.

Prices will update weekly on Tuesdays. The deal will last through May 4 at participating locations.