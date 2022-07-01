GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Krispy Kreme is having some delicious promotions for the 4th of July.

The Winston-Salem-based business starts by having heart-shaped doughnuts with a patriotic theme, including names such as Star Spangled Sprinkle, Stares & Stripes Heart, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart and Soaring Firework Heart. You can get a box of a dozen to get all of these.

Also, from July 1-4, you can buy any dozen or 16-count mini and get a free Original Glazed dozen. Use the promo code BOGOFREE if you want to order online.

Another chance for a free doughnut is if you visit the shop wearing red, white and blue you can get a free doughnut of your choice. This will last until July 4th.

