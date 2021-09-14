Hunger Action Month: Harvest Center in Charlotte expands to offering residential care, hot meals, and jobs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 people in the U.S face hunger and 1 in 6 children don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

It’s why FOX 46’s parent company, Nexstar Media, has pledged $50,000 in donations to the organization, every year through 2023.

There are countless other organizations across the Charlotte area that are working to fight food insecurity, including one group who works with the situationally homeless.

Situational homelessness means people lose housing due to a life-altering event like an accident, medical emergency, or job loss.

The Harvest Center in Charlotte used to be known as a soup kitchen, but has since expanded to offering wrap-around residential care, providing hot meals, housing, and job services.

Most days out of the work-week, you’ll find Miss Isabella and Tonya working hard in the kitchen to feed the Harvest Center residents hot meals.

The meals used to be served in a dining area, but are now boxed up and delivered right to residents doors due to COVID.

The meals have fresh vegetable, protein, and a side.

Colin Pinkney, the Harvest Center Executive Director said, “To help working moms, single moms, who have to work while kids are in school. They can come home to a hot meal, already prepared and can continue their night and not have to worry about working in the kitchen.”

Pinkney said that food is the first and most basic need for the people in their program.

“Food is just kind of the first felt need that they have and it’s a real need, especially for kids that are in school,” he said, “They have to go to school all day and come home and knowing that I’ve got a hot meal prepared is really important.”

On the days where the kitchen is closed, residents have access to the Loaves and Fishes food pantry right on site.

“It’s a sad reality when we think about kids in our community who can’t know that they’re going to eat at three hot meals a day, especially on the weekends when all the soup kitchens and things go away. They still need those meals to function, to learn and to grow,” Pinkney said.

He went on to say that access to affordable food is especially tough right now.

Pinkney said, “We are seeing people who are having a hard time paying for food. I mean, the price of food is going up and peoples accounts aren’t always matching that, so the need is even greater – not just because of the lack of food, but at the cost of acquiring food.”

And while Pinkney knows they can’t fight hunger alone, the fact that people want to help, gives him hope.

“It’s not going away anytime soon. It’s a sad reality, but what I believe is that we have people in our community who care, they help us, they help our neighbors and we really appreciate that,” Pinkney said.