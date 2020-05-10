Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: U.S. Postal Worker Joshua Lewis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the midst of coronavirus and uncertainty, FOX 46 is highlighting Faces from the Frontline who are getting results and making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

As they work long, difficult hours, let’s show our support and appreciation.

Just saying thank you to those in your community is a simple way to make a big difference. We are asking FOX 46 Charlotte viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Tuesday’s segment honors Joshua Lewis. He is a mail carrier in Richmond, Virginia. His mother, Shirley Bennett sent FOX 46 this photo. She’s an avid FOX 46 Charlotte viewer and says Joshua walks 13 miles every day, six days a week to make sure everyone gets their mail.

Thank you for your hard work, Joshua.

