Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: ICU nurses and EMS workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the midst of coronavirus and uncertainty, FOX 46 is highlighting Faces from the Frontline who are getting results and making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

As they work long, difficult hours, let’s show our support and appreciation.

Just saying thank you to those in your community is a simple way to make a big difference. We are asking FOX 46 Charlotte viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Thursday’s segment is honoring ICU nurses and EMS workers. EMS workers in Gaston County recently enjoyed a meal thanks to Buckeye Fire equipment and Grits n’ Greens southern cuisine for getting results. They were treated to hearty shepherd’s pie, along with chicken and dumplings.

FOX 46 is also showing our appreciation during Nurses Week by honoring ICU nurses who work at Novant Health. Thank you for your hard work on the frontline.

If you have a hero, a Face from the Frontline, you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to newstips46@foxtv.com

You can also share them with us on social media by using #GettingResultsFacesFromTheFrontline.