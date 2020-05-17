Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Doctors at Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the midst of coronavirus and uncertainty, FOX 46 is highlighting Faces from the Frontline who are getting results and making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

As they work long, difficult hours, let’s show our support and appreciation.

Just saying thank you to those in your community is a simple way to make a big difference. We are asking FOX 46 Charlotte viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Not all heroes wear capes. These three doctors – Doctor Tildon, Doctor Jackson, and Doctor Chatman all work at Levine Children’s Hospital.

They help take care of children batting serious illnesses as well as COVID-19 patients.

If you have a hero, a Face from the Frontline, you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to newstips46@foxtv.com

You can also share them with us on social media by using #GettingResultsFacesFromTheFrontline.