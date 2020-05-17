Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Chief of Surgical Critical Care Dr. Susan Evans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the midst of coronavirus and uncertainty, FOX 46 is highlighting Faces from the Frontline who are getting results and making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

As they work long, difficult hours, let’s show our support and appreciation.

Just saying thank you to those in your community is a simple way to make a big difference. We are asking FOX 46 Charlotte viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Doctor Susan Evans, Chief of Surgical Critical Care at Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center in Charlotte, helps perform emergency surgeries and even works overnights to help out her staff and patients.

Doctor Evans has to put on her protective equipment every day. You can see there is a big difference in her equipment before the COVID-19 pandemic and after.

