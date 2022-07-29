CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s a part of Governor Roy Cooper’s clean energy plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions substantially in the coming decades.

Thursday, the North Carolina Utilities Commission heard public comments on Duke Energy’s plan to meet his goals.

People were alarmed and worried about climate change at the meeting, and equally passionate about having their voice heard.

Duke’s plan accelerates solar, offshore wind, and battery technology with the goal of reducing emissions by 70 percent by 2030. But some say, it’s not enough.

Doctors, business leaders, clergymen, and even a former Charlotte mayor all testified in front of the Utilities Commission, and they were all concerned about the future.

John Gaertner is a retired environmental scientist and engineer. He calls himself a community liaison, helping bridge the gap between science and skepticism.

“The concerns about the increases in fossil fuel that Duke is going to continue to use, that’s a great concern of the environmental community. But I also understand Duke’s position. They can’t build enough renewables fast enough, in their view, and so we need to find that solution.

He adds, “I’m not optimistic. I’m hopeful. It’s a scary time. These problems are real and they’re big.”

With that hope does come a lot of science to make it happen. Duke Energy has a research and development facility working to learn how new technology can achieve the goals of cleanliness and efficiency on the grid….and some of that technology is already in use.

“A lot of multitasking but also a lot of focus,” Justin Huntley is one of the operators behind Duke Energy’s power grid control center in Charlotte.

“As long as you have a strong team around you which we do in here, it goes smoothly…As smoothly as it possibly can,” he’s your first line of defense when your power goes out in severe weather or extreme heat.

“We’ll shift the power from that area to another area, just to get as many people on as quickly as we can,” Huntley explains.

Duke Energy’s Jeff Brooks adds, “think of them as the eyes of the sky on the power grid and they’re watching everything and making sure that it’s working reliably and also that our crews are safe.”

Those eyes watch a large portion of the Tarheel State, and new technology installed in the last two years makes a hectic day for Huntley a little easier.

Brooks compares this new self-automated, self-healing technology to the GPS in your car, “If you are driving along and it says there’s an outage ahead, you take a road to get around the outage and stay on your way…Think of this as the GPS for the power grid, helping to identify outages and quickly reroute power to other lines to restore service faster.”

This rerouting can help restore power in less than a minute, reducing the number of customers impacted by an outage by as much as 75%.

Huntley explains, “Pinpointing exactly where the problem is, and we’ll actually be able to direct the technicians quicker to that specific area instead of saying ‘Hey, all of this is out, I’m not sure exactly where.’”

While only 20% of the area benefits from this technology now, Duke plans to increase that to 80% in the coming years.

85% of the calls that come through the power grid control center don’t even need a technician to go out into the field because of this new self-healing, self-automation technology. That helps get the power on at your house in extreme weather faster, and it will be crucial as we get more solar and wind on the grid, and electric vehicles on the road.

Power has always flowed in one direction, from the grid to your house. But now, it’s becoming a two-way street from your roof to your chargers and back through the grid.

Rodney James is an electrical engineer by training, heading Duke Energy’s Emerging Technologies R&D facility as technology development manager.

His team tests grid efficiency and reliability by making them smaller, more independent islands, “If we have, what we call a capacity event, there’s not enough energy on the gird, or that demand is really high, we can actually use those customers to separate themselves from the grid so we can supply energy other places.”

This will help eliminate those widespread, blockbuster blackouts, which is a need at the top of the list for customers at hospitals, universities, and even the military.

The grid also becomes more reliable with more diversity in energy sources. The solar field at the facility packs 150 KW with an inverter to convert the DC of the solar into AC which is useable energy that goes into the microgrid.

Their shop of science runs on sunshine. The clean energy powers experiments on the microgrid and solar panels, James explains, “we’re testing for software communications, so how do these meters communicate to each other,” and even tests meters that read EV chargers and solar batteries.

Solar is shining in North Carolina, the Tarheel State leads 5th in the nation in solar energy, but the sun doesn’t shine 24-7.

“If we think about how solar produces, it’s pretty intermittent sometimes. So, we can actually use a battery to what we call ‘firm up that solar’ to allow for better grid impacts,” explains James.

Right now, most batteries both on the grid and in EVs are made of lithium-ion, “they have a special silicate that has to be mined for, I believe that resource right now is in China. We’re still looking for rare earth metals to construct these batteries,” he adds.