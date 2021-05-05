Charlotte bans plastic bag use for yard waste

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In an effort to curb environmental impacts, the City of Charlotte will ban the use of plastic bags for outdoor yard waste starting this summer, officials announced on Wednesday.

The order will go into effect July 5.

Plastic waste has become a particular boiling point with ocean pollution. By 2050, experts predict there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish. In addition, disposal sites are having a difficult time with plastic bags and operational efficiency.

Hardware and home improvement stores sell paper bags. Compost bags are not acceptable.

Residents who don’t follow the new policy will be subjected to a $150 fine. Residents will be given a one-time courtesy.

Residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items, in paper bags or reusable containers, to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. Fees may be charged when disposing at the full-service centers.