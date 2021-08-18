‘With a heavy heart’: Garth Brooks cancels Charlotte concert, citing recent pandemic wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks has canceled five stops on his Stadium Tour, including a scheduled concert at Bank of America Stadium.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long,” Brooks said. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Ticketmaster will automatically issue a refund to the original method of payment customers used at the time of purchase.

Brooks said he hoped to announce new concert dates for some time in 2022.

“The most important thing to me is fulfilling my end of the Stadium Tour by making sure every show is doable before putting tickets on sale and making sure the environment these people are trading their time and money to put themselves into is not only the best experience ever, but also the safest one we can provide.”

The music star’s Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to stop in Charlotte on May 2, 2020, and sold out all 74,000 tickets within 90 minutes. The date was moved four times before the cancelation.