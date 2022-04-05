(FOX NEWS) — Will Smith’s family members and friends are trying to be there for the actor in the wake of his slap of Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

While the “King Richard” star has been the talk of Hollywood and beyond since the viral Oscars moment went down on live television, he’s receiving some support from friends, a report claims.

Despite their “embarrassment” over the situation, friends of Smith’s have been “privately texting him and trying to be there for him,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

The insider went on to say that Smith’s slap of Rock showed “there is a lot of anger in Will.”

Read more at FOXNews.com