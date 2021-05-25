‘Wicked’ will mark Broadway’s touring return to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Broadway has marked its return from the coronavirus pandemic to the Queen City.

‘Wicked’ will mark the return to Broadway in Charlotte September 8 at Ovens Auditorium.

“WICKED is the perfect show to restart our Broadway season,” says Tom Gabbard, Blumenthal President. “We’re eager to welcome audiences back safely for one of the most-loved musicals to ever play Charlotte. We’ve missed seeing members of our community inside our theater walls. There’s no place like home.”

Tickets start at $39 and will be made available to purchase on June 11 and the popular musical will run through October 3.

Blumenthal Performing Arts said safety measures will be in place along with guidelines given on the federal, state, and local levels.