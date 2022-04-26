CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In August, a special sing-along concert of the Disney hit “Encanto” is coming to PNC Pavilion as part of a 32-stop tour.

The show will arrive in Charlotte on Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Two other shows are scheduled in North Carolina with a stop in Greensboro at the White Oak Ampitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum on August 13 and Raleigh at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on August 14.

This is fantastical and magical! ✨🦋 #Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert is coming soon to a city near you this summer! Pre-sale begins April 27 with code Encanto22, tickets on sale April 29. https://t.co/PSL4MgVZvZ pic.twitter.com/Cs6lcAeiVF — Disney's Encanto (@EncantoMovie) April 26, 2022

The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour will feature the entire film set to an on-stage band playing hit songs from the motion picture soundtrack. Disney Concerts and LiveNation announced the tour stops on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. For more information and ticket info, click here to go to the LiveNation website.