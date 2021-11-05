‘The Rock’ pledges to stop using real guns on film sets

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said his production company will no longer use real guns on film sets following a fatal shooting in New Mexico.

Hollywood protocols are changing fast when it comes to scenes involving guns and violence after a shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The two were shot when an assistant director allegedly unwittingly handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told the actor it was safe to use. Baldwin reportedly pulled the trigger while shooting a scene in the Western; the bullet killed Hutchins and wounded Souza, who was standing behind her.

Attorneys representing the armorer from the movie “Rust” said someone may have put a live round in the set’s dummy round stash on purpose to “sabotage” the set. No charges have been filed in the shooting.

“The Rock” has appeared in many shootout scenes on film and television, including in his new Netflix movie, “Red Notice,” which just made its world premiere in Los Angeles.

After walking the red carpet Wednesday with co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Johnson told Variety he was heartbroken over Hutchins’ death. He also announced a new policy for his own production company, “Seven Bucks.”

“Moving forward, on any Seven Bucks Productions, in television or film or otherwise, we will not use real guns ever again,” he said. “We are going to be using rubber guns, and we’ll take care of it in [post-production].”