Tell Pitbull where to eat while he’s in Charlotte right now

Tilburg, The Netherlands – JUNE 16, 2012: Pitbull, rapper from Miami, Florida, giving a concert in Tilburg (the Netherlands) at Festival Mundial in 2012

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Pitbull has a very important question to ask his Charlotte fan base!

Mr. Worldwide tweeted his followers Friday and asked where he should eat while visiting the Queen City.

Charlotte! Where can we eat today before the show? #IFEELGOODTour — Pitbull (@pitbull) October 8, 2021

Hundreds of comments and recommendations began flooding in with some suggesting Brook’s Sandwich House, The Capital Grille, and the French Quarter Restaurant.

Do you have any good suggestions for Pitbull before his concert in Charlotte? Pitbull will bring his I Feel Good Tour to the stage at the PNC Music Pavilion Saturday, Oct. 9. The concert starts at 8 p.m.