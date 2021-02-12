Ted Cruz defends Gina Carano after ‘Mandalorian’ firing, mocks Disney

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Gina Carano attends the LA premiere of “The Mandalorian” at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(Fox News) – Senator Ted Cruz is stepping up to bat for embattled actress Gina Carano who was fired from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” for controversial social media posts.

Carano was hit with criticism and continues to be under scrutiny on social media for a post in which she compared today’s political divide to the events in Nazi Germany.

The 38-year-old actress played Cara Dune on the popular Disney+ series and Lucasfilm confirmed in a statement Wednesday that she is “not currently employed by” the company and “there are no plans for” her return “in the future.”

Carano’s ousting resulted in both praise and fury from “Star Wars” fans. Those siding with the actress caused the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus to trend on Twitter. But Cruz on Thursday suggested the streaming service was in the wrong for letting her go.

“Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the Star Wars universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi,” Cruz said on Twitter. “She played a woman who kicked [butt] and who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making Star Wars fun again. Of course Disney canceled her.”

Click here to see more from Fox News.