(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Actor Dean Norris is making headlines for a tweet he made last week criticizing Americans who are complaining about high gas prices.

Norris, who is best known for his role as DEA agent Hank Schrader on the AMC hit series Breaking Bad, called out those who ‘love Capitalism’ for being angry about ‘paying fair market price for a commodity.’

“Youre [sic] not getting ‘robbed’ at the pump.” Norris wrote. “You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then stfu.”

The term ‘stfu’ is a short-form way of saying “shut the f— up.”

More than 10,000 people commented on the tweet. It was liked more than 71,000 times and retweeted more than 11,000 times. It also drew some criticism from people who noted Norris is a wealthy actor.

As of Tuesday, the national average for a regular gallon of gas was $4.96. GasBuddy reports that prices are slightly down from last week’s national average of $5.02 a gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is currently $4.52. The average price of a regular gallon of gas in Charlotte as of Tuesday is $4.57.