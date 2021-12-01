Spotify Wrapped is here: who dominated streaming in 2021?

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — “Anya Taylor-Joy” Episode 1805 — Pictured: Musical guest Lil Nas X performs “Sun Goes Down” on Saturday, May 22, 2021 — (Photo By: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(WGHP) — December 1st marks a most auspicious day: Spotify Wrapped Day.

Spotify launches its year-end ‘Wrapped’ campaign on December 1st, unveiling the top artists, albums, podcasts and songs from the year for its more than 300 million users.

So who soundtracked this most unusual 2021?

Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny is the year’s Most Streamed Artist for the second year running with over 9 million streams.

Apparently, we were all singing along to “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo in 2021. Probably while crying or eating some ice cream. Her debut single is the Most Streamed Song of the Year, and she also beat out stiff competition for Most Streamed Album of the Year with her record “SOUR.”

“The Joe Rogan Experience” led the way for podcasts across the world.

Today, users can access their personalized Spotify Wrapped playlists…and humiliate themselves by trying to explain to their friends on social media why they listened to “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy 67 times.

So what were we listening to in 2021?

Top Five Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

Top Five Songs Globally

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X “STAY (featuring Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Top Albums Globally

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa Justice by Justin Bieber = by Ed Sheeran Planet Her by Doja Cat

Top Podcasts Globally

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

Most Streamed Artists in the US

Drake Taylor Swift Juice WRLD Kanye West Bad Bunny

Most Streamed Songs in the US

“drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Kiss Me More (feat. SZA)” by Doja Cat “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Albums in the US

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen Planet Her by Doja Cat Justice by Justin Bieber Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD

Most Popular Podcasts in the US

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie Call Her Daddy The Daily NPR News Now

So…how’s that Spotify Wrapped looking, guys? Embarrassed yet?