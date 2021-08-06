Rise in COVID-19 cases leads to postponement of Michael Bublé’s Charlotte concert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Award-winning singer Michael Bublé announced on Friday that he’s postponing 10 tour dates this month – including a Charlotte show – due to rising coronavirus cases across the country.
The Canadian singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at Spectrum Center on Aug. 17. That show has now been rescheduled for Oct. 24.
All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows.
Bublé released a statement explaining his decision:
“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show.”
The rescheduled tour dates are as follows:
Oct. 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Oct. 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Oct. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Oct. 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Oct. 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
All other tour dates remain as scheduled.