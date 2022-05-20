DALLAS, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — You may not recognize him without his helmet on, but a North Texas man who played the Red Power Ranger in the hit 1990s TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is among nearly 20 people arrested for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud.

According to FOX affiliate KDFW, Jason Geiger, who goes by the stage name of Austin St. John, was indicted Thursday on conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges.

Eighteen people including Geiger were part of a scheme in North Texas and Florida, and according to federal prosecutors, tried to “defraud lenders and the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.”

Geiger, whose best-known role is the Red Power Ranger, left the series after two seasons. He did reprise his role as the Red Power Ranger, character name Jason Lee Scott, in subsequent franchises.

The Huffington Post reports that Geiger was supposed to appear this weekend at a convention but canceled “due to unforeseen personal obligations.”

KDFW reports that a woman in the garage of Geiger’s home did not want to talk, and Geiger could not be reached for comment.