PNC Music Pavilion among several Charlotte concert venues to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Several Charlotte concert venues, including PNC Music Pavilion, will require artists and fans to either show proof of a COVID vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend concerts beginning October 4.

“Large crowds, good vibes, people were definitely excited to be back and normal,” concert go-er Kylie Caputo said describing a Chris Stapleton concert at the PNC Pavilion Thursday.

She said she did not need to show any proof of vaccination to get it.

Live Nation confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte that the new policy will go into effect at its owned and operated venues and festivals across the U.S.

In Charlotte, the venues include:

PNC Music Pavilion

Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

The Underground

The Fillmore

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring them for artists, fans and employees at our Live nation venues and festivals wherever possible in the U.S.,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

“I think absolutely, we need some enforcement mechanism to validate that those people can be there in a healthy way that way hundreds of people aren’t picking up Covid after the fact and then spreading it unknowingly to others,” Charlottean Evan Borden said.

Caputo said she thinks the requirements are over-stepping and should be left up to personal choice.

“I definitely think that’s an invasion of privacy. I think that if you want to get vaccinated, you definitely should, and you will protect yourself. But for people who don’t want to get vaccinated because it is so new or whatever reason then that is also okay,” Caputo said.