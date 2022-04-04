(WGHP) — A Winston-Salem-born comedian came out of the closet during his recent standup special.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jerrod Carmichael, best known for his stand-up specials “Love at the Store” and “8” as well as creating the semi-autobiographical sitcom “The Carmichael,” released a new standup special on HBO Friday, April 1.

The special “Rothanial,” which is Jerrod Carmichael’s first name, details Carmichael’s upbringing, weaving it together with his personal coming-out story.

Carmichael was born in Winston-Salem and grew to prominence in the Los Angeles standup scene.

“Rothaniel” was directed by Emmy-winning fellow comedian Bo Burnham and can be streamed on HBOMax. Critical praise is rolling in for the special already.

Carmichael will be hosting SNL on Saturday, April 2.