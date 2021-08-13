Major concert producers OK vaccine, testing requirements at their shows

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Even if you already bought a ticket to see your favorite artist perform live, you may be out of luck if you aren’t vaccinated or can’t prove you recently tested negative for COVID-19.

IMGoing announced it will allow performers to make those requirements for attendees if they so choose moving forward. The show host made the announcement as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise due to the delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated.

Live Nation said that beginning October 4, its fully owned and operated venues and festivals in the U.S. will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test, wherever it is permitted by law. All of Live Nation’s employees will also be required in order to visit events, venues or offices.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4, we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring them for artists, fans and employees at our Live nation venues and festivals wherever possible in the U.S.,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

Meanwhile, AEG Presents announced its venues nationwide will require all concertgoers and staff to be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 1. In the meantime, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours will be required.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, said in a press release. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

Ticketholders will be notified of the policy before coming to the show. One ticketholder who spoke with WTTV said he has twice been denied a request for a refund after learning of the policy.

In Ticketmaster’s purchase policy, it states “the Event Organizer reserves the right, without refund of any amount paid, to refuse admission to, or eject, any person whose conduct management deems disorderly, who uses vulgar or abusive language, or who fails to comply with Event Organizer Rules.” Live Nation is Ticketmaster’s parent company.

As expected, the move is already receiving applause from some and outrage from others.

Country artist Jason Isbell spent time on Twitter defending his decision to require vaccines.

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of Virginia-based Celebrate Healthcare, said she hopes more artists join him.

“We are not going to get away from this variant and it’s going to keep mutating unless we have more people getting vaccinated and we have to have some boundaries,” Kanoyton said.

For several months now, Kanoyton has been sponsoring concerts at the Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe in Hampton where before anything else, a concertgoer has the chance to get a shot.

She said while there is still hesitancy among the unvaccinated, she believes more than 100 people have now been vaccinated because of the events. At the same time, she wants larger concert venues to have vaccines available outside their gates too.

“You have to be consistent, you have to have the vaccine there,” Kanoyton said.