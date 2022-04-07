(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — If you’re a huge fan of true crime shows, one company wants to pay you $100 an hour to binge watch 24 hours worth!

MagellanTV, a documentary streaming service, is launching its third annual “True Crime Watch Dream Job,” where one lucky person will get paid $100 an hour ($2400) to watch 32 true crime series that vary in length from 25 minutes to 86 minutes. The winner will also get a one-year free membership to MagellanTV.

If you’re not chosen for the ultimate dream job, you could be one of 100 lucky runner-ups who will also get one-year free membership to MagellanTV.

Those who don’t have nerves of steel need not apply. If you find yourself falling asleep, don’t worry, you have 48 hours to complete “this epic crime and mystery binge.”

For more information and to find out how to apply, click here.