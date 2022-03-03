(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “We try to tell Hollywood-style stories that have a Christian message,”

Lauren and Joshua Quincey are doing that right here in the Carolinas. Their production company “Three Kings Studios,” based in Kannapolis, is producing a new film called “Church and Main.”

Lauren says the film’s message was given to her by God about five years ago.

“Church and Main is God’s story within the realities of our world and issues that we go through and struggles that we deal with,” she said.

She says the reality of the world is what is missing in Christian entertainment today.

Because the production company is locally based – the entirety of the film is being shot locally between the Carolinas in locations like First Baptist Church in Kannapolis, the Cambria Hotel in Fort Mill, and other places in Rock Hill.

“It’s such a wide diversity of people and places and looks and feels. Why would we not take what we can do, and do it here, why not spread the love,” he said.

While other actors flew in for filming, a few of the film’s actors are from South Carolina.

Collin David Beach is a Rock Hill native, he plays the main character “Christian” and Ikeem Boseman, who plays “Michael” is from Abbeville, South Carolina.

“I want people to see themselves and see their journey within the different characters. I think when you can see yourself and you can kind of almost like a reflection of yourselves within these characters, I think it really resonates and has a deeper impact with you.”

Right now, the film is debut to air in May. They’re hoping it’ll play at the GEM Theatre in Kannapolis.