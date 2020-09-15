Lights, Camera, Action: Film projects resume production in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Five new film productions are set to begin filming in North Carolina by the end of October, Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

“Our state’s film industry continues to welcome new projects from prominent production companies,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “The industry provides good jobs and opportunities for local businesses while showcasing on a big stage what North Carolina has to offer.”

According to the governor’s office, the projects are expected to generate more than $107 million in in-state spending and create 8,671 job opportunities.

State health officials said industry trade associations and alliances have developed protocols to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 at filming sites and each film will have a coronavirus safety plan that provides extra precautions for the cast and crew.

Film projects coming to North Carolina include:

“USS Christmas” – A made for TV movie about a newspaper reporter who finds love on an aircraft carrier. Filming will take place in the Wilmington area.

“A Nashville Christmas Carol” – It’s Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with a Nashville twist as the story follows a busy film director and producer who is visited by the Ghosts of Country music past and present. Filming will take place in the Charlotte area.

“Parkside” – A feature-length film that is a modern relaunch of a classic franchise. Production will take place in Wilmington.

“Delilah” – A new Warner Bros. Television series for the Oprah Winfrey Network about a headstrong, highly principled lawyer in Charlotte who left a demanding law firm a decade ago so she could raise her children. Filming is set to take place in and around Charlotte.

“Hightown” – Season 2 of the STARZ series continues the story of a woman’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed by a murder which she feels she must solve. The show will be filmed around Wilmington.

All five productions were approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants.

