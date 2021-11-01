Kenny Chesney coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2022

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Kenny Chesney is coming to Bank of America Stadium! The concert is scheduled for April 30, 2022.

The announced stadium tour lineup features three-time Grammy winners, Dan Shay, reigning ACM and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, and double nominee at the upcoming CMA Awards, Carly Pearce.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” said eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney ahead of his Here And Now 2022 stadium tour in a written statement.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, November 12, 2021, but you have the chance to access tickets early. Sign up for the Kenny Chesney presale (November 5 at 12 p.m.) and receive alerts about upcoming concerts and events.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, please click here.