Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together, reveal unique name: ‘We are floating with love’

The couple paired their announcement with a charitable cause

by: FOX News

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter has arrived!

This is the couple’s first child together. Bloom, 43, has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry, 35, and her fiance first announced their daughter’s birth via UNICEF’s Instagram account. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors for the foundation.

They shared a black and white image of the “Firework” singer and English actor holding onto the newborn’s hand. They didn’t, however, show their daughter’s face.

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” they wrote announcing their daughter’s clever name.

