Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom welcome first child together, reveal unique name: ‘We are floating with love’

The couple paired their announcement with a charitable cause

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter has arrived!

This is the couple’s first child together. Bloom, 43, has a son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry, 35, and her fiance first announced their daughter’s birth via UNICEF’s Instagram account. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors for the foundation.

They shared a black and white image of the “Firework” singer and English actor holding onto the newborn’s hand. They didn’t, however, show their daughter’s face.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!” they wrote announcing their daughter’s clever name.

